MADISON, Wis. — Isaac James Weires, of Madison, passed away at the age of 19 on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
To celebrate Isaac’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the number of people inside the building will be limited, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Isaac’s life, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family.
The beloved son of Craig and Jenny, Isaac was so loved by many friends and family. A bright light in a dark world, Isaac always welcomed everyone with a polite smile and few words. His shy smile could light up a room and his enormous physical presence was only matched by the size of his heart. He loved his cats, Mo and Ryno. He was famous for his one-word text messages and leaving his boat-sized shoes in the middle of the rug. Forever forgetting to turn off lights and shut doors and cabinets, the loss of his presence will leave an unfillable void in the hearts of everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his mom, Jenny Coakley; dad, Craig Weires; step-dad, Curt Gruber; step-mom, Melanie Weires; his maternal grandparents, Diane (Jim) Winders and Loras Coakley; fraternal grandparents, Maureen (Dale) Knipschield and Otto Weires; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and his best friend, Ethan Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to St. Mark Youth Enrichment in Dubuque or the Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
