Kirk W. Williams, of Dubuque Iowa, moved on to eternal life on May 7, 2022. He was 72 years old.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday May 12, at St. Patrick Church 1425 Iowa St, Dubuque Iowa, with Father Martin Coolidge officiating. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm — 7:00 pm on Wednesday May 11, at the Hoffmann, Schneider, and Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque IA 52002.
Kirk was born January 8, 1950, in Iowa City, IA, the son of Melvin W. and Lorraine E. (Giesler) Williams.
Kirk was an avid hunter and fisherman ever since childhood. His dream was for his children and grandchildren (and even his wife) to likewise enjoy these activities with him. Kirk found God in the outdoors. It inspired him and gave him new life. He supported hunting through membership in the NRA and enjoyed many years at the Izaak Walton Club. He supported local and surrounding Pheasants Forever, Whitetails Unlimited, and Ducks Unlimited chapter banquets.
Kirk was active for many years in the Masons. He began as a member and past Master Councilor of DeMolay, a youth organization. He joined Freemasonry in Mosaic Lodge in 1972. Kirk was later a member of Dubuque Lodge #3 where he earned a Fifty-Year Certificate, and a founding member and Past Master of Tri-State Morning Lodge. He was also a member and Past President of the Dubuque High-12 Club, a member of The Knights Templar and the Shriners, where he had served as a Hospital Dad. Kirk was also a member and Past Monarch of Oxus Grotto, and most recently had become a member of Warren Lodge of Potosi Wisconsin.
Kirk was also a Veteran. He served four years in the Air Force. Among his service time he spent one-year active duty in Saigon, Vietnam. Unfortunately, he was one of the many veterans of that war that suffered the consequences of Agent Orange, which caused him much suffering later in life. Kirk has been a long-standing member of the American Legion. He was always appreciative of how the VA took care of his needs.
Kirk grew up in Dubuque and attended Dubuque Senior High School, graduating in 1968, and the University of Dubuque, graduating in 1982.
Kirk is survived by his wife Geralyn (Geri) K. Williams (Parker) and children Mark W. Williams (and Jenny Edwards) and Nick W. Williams (and Niña Williams) and four grandchildren Johannah, Christian, Beckham, and Sebastian Williams, brother-in-law Donald G. Parker (and wife Mary Duster) and by Vickie Parker and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lorraine Williams, his in-laws, Loriel and Kay Parker and a brother-in-law Lee Parker.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.