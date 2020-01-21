DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Grace G. Wieneke, 92, of Dyersville, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave. SW, in Dyersville, with a CD of A Rosary at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Grace was born May 16, 1927, in Worthington, the daughter of Anton and Mayme (Tobin) Burger. She married Richard E. Wieneke in Worthington. Together they owned and operated Dicks Mobile, Tastee Freeze, Dick’s Auto Sales and Wieneke’s FS Mart. She served as a Dyersville Chamber Ambassador and a member of the Dyersville Golf and Country Club and Catholic Daughters of America.
Grace is survived by her children: Danny (Sue) Wieneke, of FL, Jeff (Julie) Wieneke, of Dyersville, Lori (Bruce) Maahs, of Epworth, Amy (Jim) Sheehy, daughter-in-law, Margie (Cam) Kolle, both of Dyersville; 15 grandchildren: Sarah, Kristin, Michael, Danielle, Carrie, Jenny, Molly, Emily, Tim, Megan, McKenzie, Madison, Brittany, Blake and Erin; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Ruth Green, and sister-in-law, LuAnn Wieneke, both of Dubuque.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, in 1989; son, Wayne Wieneke, in 2012; siblings: Ray, Charlie, Bob, Helen Jarding, Florence Scherbring and Lucille Hess.
