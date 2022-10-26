CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jane Alyson (Pratt) Dusil, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died peacefully on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hiawatha Care Center. Jane’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29th at the Salem United Methodist Church, 3715 33rd Ave. SW, with a prayer vigil beginning 2:00 PM. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:30 until 4:00 PM at the church.

Jane will be deeply missed by her husband of 49 years, Richard; two children, Karyn (Mike) Kuennen and Michael Dusil; six grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Isabella, Madeline (Kuennen)and Oliver, Miles (Dusil); sister, Carol Pratt Walker; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pat), Roger (Sandra), Randy (Teresa) and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who were loved and cherished. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Erin Kray Dusil.

