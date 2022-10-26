CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jane Alyson (Pratt) Dusil, 74, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa died peacefully on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hiawatha Care Center. Jane’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29th at the Salem United Methodist Church, 3715 33rd Ave. SW, with a prayer vigil beginning 2:00 PM. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:30 until 4:00 PM at the church.
Jane will be deeply missed by her husband of 49 years, Richard; two children, Karyn (Mike) Kuennen and Michael Dusil; six grandchildren, Joshua, Adam, Isabella, Madeline (Kuennen)and Oliver, Miles (Dusil); sister, Carol Pratt Walker; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pat), Roger (Sandra), Randy (Teresa) and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who were loved and cherished. Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Erin Kray Dusil.
Jane was born on March 1, 1948, in West Union, Iowa to Walter Vern Pratt and Joyce Elaine Hough Luce. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1966, then worked as a travel agent until she met and married the love of her life, Richard Wayne Dusil, on January 12, 1974. Together they raised their two children in Galena IL. She received her bachelor’s degree in business at Mount Mercy University, going on to further her education in human resources and nursing home administration.
Jane was always the life of the party. Whether hosting bridge, scrap booking, book club, boating on the Mississippi, enjoying beach time, decorating her home, cooking a meal, or acting in theater productions. Jane brought a zest for life that was contagious to all who knew her. Jane’s greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.
A special thank you to all the caregivers, physical therapy teams, nurses, and UnityPoint Hospice for all the care and support they provided Jane and her family that helped along her final journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.