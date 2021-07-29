EPWORTH, Iowa — Nicholas Paul Silich, 22, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Nick will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: Nicholas Silich Family, P.O. Box 99, Farley, Iowa, 52046.
Services for Nick will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Assisting Deacon will be Nick Elliott. Interment will be held at a later date.
He was born December 22, 1998, in DeKalb, IL, son of Paul and Linda (Sieren) Silich. He was a 2017 graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth and a 2020 graduate of Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he studied Parks and Natural Resources. He worked for Lime Rock Springs in Dubuque, Iowa.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 2017.
Nick was always ready to offer help to anyone who needed it, especially to his younger siblings. He loved to be outdoors and go fishing, and he had an endless supply of advice about cars.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Linda Silich, of Epworth, IA; three siblings, Emily Silich, William Silich and Michaela Silich, all at home in Epworth, IA; maternal grandparents Eugene and Darlene Sieren, of Harper, IA; paternal grandmother, Joan Silich, of Chicago, IL; aunts and uncles, including godfather Steve (Lauren) Silich, of Chicago, IL, Brian (Michele) Sieren, of Kalona, IA, Duane (Carrie) Sieren, of Chatham, IL, Brenda (Wade) Entriken, of Adel, IA, and godmother Julie (Doug) Steinkamp, of Wall Lake, IA; as well as many cousins and extended family.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Arthur Silich.