Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Jerry L. Adams Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque.
Augustin G. Mormann, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, St. Patrick Parish Center, Colesburg. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the parish center.