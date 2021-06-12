Sandra J. “Bouchie” Johll, age 76, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with her family by her side.
To celebrate Sandy’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. To honor Sandy’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating.
Sandy was born November 28, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Dorothy E. Johll.
Sandy graduated from Cuba City High School and went to work for Flexsteel Industries, before returning to school to become a surgery technician. Unable to find work locally in her chosen trade, she returned to Flexsteel where she would work from 1969 until 2009, until her well-earned retirement.
Sandy was very involved with the Steel Worker’s Union, serving as vice-president and eventually as president. She was inducted into the Labor Hall of Fame for her many years of service to the Union.
Sandy was shy and reserved and enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a friend to any animal she came across, and she knew all of the neighborhood pets by name.
Sandy liked watching true crime shows on TV, as well as classic shows from her childhood. She also looked forward to going out to dinner once a month with her friends.
Sandy enjoyed traveling with her family to any location Stacey had planned. She loved to just get in her car and see where their adventure would take them, no map required. Their travels often led them back to their favorite destination, Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
Her family was no doubt the one aspect of her life that brought her the greatest joy. Sandy especially looked forward to spending time with the grandchildren, who affectionately nicknamed her “Bouchie.” She loved attending their events and just being together in general.
Sandy was a wonderful, kind hearted mom, grandma, sister and friend to all. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched throughout the years.
Those left to cherish Sandy’s memory include her daughter, Stacey (Johll) Kircher, Dubuque, IA; her grandchildren, Andrew and Lainey Kircher, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Orville “Orv” (Jody) Brothers, Kieler, WI, Bill Johll, of Florida, Ron (Cindy) Armstrong, Arlington Heights, IL, and Glenna Boullear, Hannibal, MO; a sister-in-law, Rita Brothers, Dubuque, IA; and her former son-in-law, John (Angela) Kircher, Dubuque, IA, and his daughter, Madeleine Kircher.
Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy E. (Freeman “Red”) Brothers; siblings, Florence (Charles “Van”) VanBlarcum, Charlie (Shirley “Pete”) Brothers, Delbert Brothers, David (Shirley) Johll and Eleanor Jeans-Peasel; and a sister-in-law, Linda Johll.
Sandy’s family would like to thank everyone who has helped us these past months, including the principal and staff at Table Mound School and all of our friends and family who have sent their thoughts, prayers and support. Also, a special thank-you to Claudia, the Chaplain at Finley Hospital, for her comforting presence when we needed it most. And last, but certainly not least, Sandy’s best friend, Sharon Frommelt, for all of her kindness and wonderful visits.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Sandy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, Attn. Sandra Johll Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.