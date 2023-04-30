Jerome F. Clemen, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, Kramer Funeral Home, Holy Cross. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Cross Catholic Church.
James P. Devereaux, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena.
Mark A. Heim, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg.
Danny J. Holland, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Graveside service: Following visitation today, Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Hanover VFW.
Judy K. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 1, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Doris H. Krogman, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Arleen E. Ouderkirk, Sherrill, Iowa — Parish scripture service: 1 to 1:30 p.m. today, Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill. Visitation: 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 1 at the church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
