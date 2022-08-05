HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Robert M. “Bob” Miller, 92, of rural Hazel Green, WI, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community in Galena.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 8:45 — 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Bob was born on December 31, 1929, in Menominee Twp. of Jo Daviess County, IL, the son of Albert and Arletta (Banfield) Miller. He was united in marriage to Patricia “Pat” Green on November 12, 1955, at St. Mary’s Church, Cascade, IA. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2009.
“Bob’s life passion was farming and being on a tractor. Bob was a member of many card clubs with the love of his life Pat. He especially loved a good game of Euchre.” He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. Bob was a member of American Legion Post # 787 of East Dubuque, and St. Joseph Parish, Sinsinawa.
Surviving are five children, Shirley (Jim) O’Brien of East Dubuque, Tom (Shelly) Miller of Hazel Green, Bob (Ellen) Miller of Menominee, Roger “Scrub” Miller and Peggy (Tony) Banfield both of Hazel Green; 13 grandchildren, Danny, Glen, Amber, Kyle, Drew, Beth, Amy, Zach, Katie, Cory, Jamie, Jacob and Jordan and 6- great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Arletta, his wife Pat, a daughter, Audrey Brandt, and siblings, Helen Kowalski and Dick Miller.
Bob’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the excellent care provided to their father and grandfather.
