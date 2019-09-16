Pam Reddick, 72, of Dubuque, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at her home, after a sudden illness surrounded by her loved ones.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service 3860 Asbury Road.
Pam was born September 29, 1946, in Iowa City, the daughter of Glen and Juanita Christensen Larsen. On August 18, 1974, she married Les Reddick in Danforth Chapel in Iowa City. She had one daughter, Rene.
She was a 1965 graduate of Iowa City High School and attended Kirkwood Community College and University of Iowa studying sociology. While her husband was in law school, Pam worked many jobs. After law school, she became a housewife. She loved her adopted town after moving to Dubuque 42 years ago, calling it “our little piece of heaven”. She was ecstatic when her daughter Rene moved back to Dubuque from the West Coast after a long absence.
She was an avid bowler and belonged to many leagues. She made lifelong friends through bowling and served on the Board of the Dubuque Women’s Bowling Association. She loved to read and cried when her favorite author, James A. Michener died. She had a great sense of humor and loved to play euchre, dominoes, and her Wednesday afternoon cards with “the Girls”, whom she was close to and felt like they were family. She was a welcoming hostess and loved to decorate her home and her beautiful gardens. She adored her three puppies, Bo, Sammy and Leila, who remain waiting for her at the back door.
Survivors include her husband, Les, of Dubuque; one daughter, Rene (Kevin Kraus) Reddick, of Dubuque; one brother, Phillip (Jan) Larsen, of Ely, Minn. and their children, Brad & Amy Larsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial has been established for Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
The family thanks the medical staff at Finley Hospital and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the professional staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and loving care in Pam’s last hours. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Pam’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.