SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Charles C. “Charlie Brown” Ubersox, age 93 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Monday, August 23, 2021 at Edenbrook of Platteville in Platteville, WI. He was born July 14, 1928, a twin to Butch Ubersox on the family farm in rural Shullsburg and the last surviving child of Frederick and Hannah (Christen) Ubersox. Chuck attended school until 8th grade. He then helped with the family farm until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 where he was a Medic in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953. When Chuck returned home from the service he worked as a cheese maker for various cheese plants in the area for 35 years. He was united in marriage to his best friend, Lavonna Larson on December 10, 1955, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Darlington, WI. Chuck lived in Shullsburg his entire life until moving to Edenbrook Manor in Platteville in 2019.
Chuck is survived by his children: Cindy (Randy) Anderson of Scales Mound, IL, Julie (Joe) Thompson of Shullsburg, Todd Ubersox of Shullsburg, and Dean Ubersox of Darlington, WI; his grandchildren: Heather Anderson of Scales Mound, Holly (Travis) Franzen of Hazel Green, WI, Shane (Jen) Anderson of Scales Mound, Jennifer (Jason) Nelson of Pardeeville, WI, Justin (Maggie) Thompson of Greenfield, WI, Aubrey Ubersox of Baraboo, WI, Kevin (Twyla) Ubersox of Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Nick (Brooke) Ubersox of Darlington; his great-grandchildren: Alex & Kylie Anderson, Ethan & Annalee Anderson, Zoey, Daphne, & Evan Grubb, Teegan & Tinsley Nelson, and Aidan & Taya Ubersox; and three sisters-in-law: Brigid Ubersox and Bernie Ubersox both of Shullsburg, and Lois Ubersox of Gratiot, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lavonna on October 27, 2008; his sisters: Rose Dennler, Lydia Teutschmann, Frieda Monahan, Celia Schwartz, and Ann Herman; and seven brothers: Walter, Frank, Bill, Fritz, Robert, John “Hans”, and his twin brother: George “Butch.”
Chuck was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg and was member of the Shullsburg EMS, Shullsburg Fire Department for 39 years and Shullsburg V.F.W. Post 10533. He also worked for the City of Shullsburg’s parks department and as the Shullsburg School janitor for several years. During his time as a janitor at the school, Chuck loved spending time with the children and the hugs he received. On September 28, 2012, Chuck was able to go on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. and that was easily one of the highlights of his life. Chuck received a blanket of valor on July 17, 2021, for his service to his country. In 2007 Chuck received the P.L. Doc. O’Flarity Memorial award for his dedicated service to the senior citizens of Lafayette County. As a twin Chuck and Butch spent much of their life together whether it be working at Miner Café, Butch and Dorie’s Bar, or gardening (especially potatoes), they cherished the time they had spent with one another. He loved hunting, playing cards, and rolling dice. He cherished the time he spent with his children, siblings, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren creating memories they will all remember forever.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Libby Rutherford of Scales Mound United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by McCann-Richards American Legion Post #105 of Shullsburg. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. until 3:45 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Charles’ name.