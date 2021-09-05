Jane C. Singsank, 100, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.

Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

