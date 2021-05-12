GALENA, Ill. — Jeannine Nellie Dotzel Steinle of Galena, Illinois, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Donald “Bud” on May 7, 2021.
Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena, where family and friends may call after 9 a.m. until time of service. The family requests masks be worn inside the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
Jeannine was born to Anton and Nellie Dotzel, August 21, 1930, in Galena, Illinois.
She married Donald Henry Steinle on April 15, 1949.
Jeannine was a loyal member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she could be found faithfully attending worship services whenever they were held.
Jeannine’s faith was first and foremost in her life. She was an active member of Women of the ELCA, transporting the St. Matthew ladies to meetings all over Northern Illinois. Additionally, she could regularly be found preparing communion for the congregation. However, her greatest faith was experienced by the residents at the nursing home. When the minister did not show up for the service on a Sunday, Jeannine preached. Additionally, she was frequently found in the rooms of dying patients offering comfort to them in their last moments.
Bud and Jeannine had three children: Kris, Jan, and Mike. When the children were younger, they discovered Devil’s Lake, and the family spent time every summer at the Silverdale Resort. These days were spent with family and friends, and the memories created a wonderful tradition that is still honored by Kris, Jan, and Mike.
After spending time as being an at-home mother, Jeannine began another career working as an Administrative Assistant for Medical Associates. She took great pride in her job, and her work was appreciated by all who worked with her.
Traveling was something that Jeannine loved to do. After they were married, Bud enlisted in the Marines, and Jeannine traveled with him when she could. They also explored many battlegrounds and enjoyed trips to Aruba and Curacao. However, after their children left home and established their own families, their favorite trip was to Colorado, where they visited son Mike and his family. They could be seen loading the “dog van” and heading west. There are many fond memories of picnics at Poudre Canyon.
Jeannine was also quite tenacious when it came to family, and when Tony was born, she loaded the van and set out to Colorado by herself. She was determined to be there for the family, and not even the flat tire could damper her spirit.
Shopping was also something that Mom loved. When Bud, Mike, and Jan went to the Cubs’ game, Jeannine and Kris always shopped in Chicago, finding treasures at Marshall Fields, Thom McCan, and Carsons. She also loved to shop in Rockford, and Carol Snyders was a favorite store of hers. Jeannine, Kris, and Jan all had beautiful suits that Mom had purchased for work. This tradition carried on to the next generation as Martha joined the trio in Rockford. Figuring out where to eat was always an adventure as Mom always treated. One of our favorites was the Fields’ Sandwich.
Jeannine loved each of her grandchildren in a very special way. She and Bud took Martha, Matt, and Andy to Walt Disney World, which holds many wonderful memories for all. Andy spent many weekends with Grandma and Grandpa and rarely wanted to return home. They also took pride in celebrating every graduation, wedding, theatrical performance, concert, or sporting event in which they participated. Nicole fondly recalls visiting Galena when they would have taco-pizza football nights and time spent together setting up communion for church. Additionally, waffles on a Sunday morning were a mainstay for Jeannine, which was only topped by her love of ice cream.
Sports were also a passion for Jeannine, especially the Bears, but when Coach Korte came to the helm of the Pirate Football team, she became one of his biggest fans, serving special soups and stews prior to the home games and building incredible “football sandwiches” for family members to enjoy on their way home from the away games.
Friends were very important to Jeannine, and she was constantly sending them cards to remind them of their importance in her life. Also, she and Dad hosted many parties. Who can forget those Super Bowl and Fourth of July parties? Likewise, she was an avid Bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs, and playing golf with her friends was also a very social activity.
Jeannine was quite close to her brother John, and she would always remember with pride when she and Bud took their parents to watch John play football at the University of Dubuque. She remembered Tony in his suit and Nellie wearing her “Sunday best.” Losing her brother John impacted Jeannine greatly as she loved and admired him greatly.
Jeannine is survived by three children: Kris (Chuck) Korte, Jan (Dan) Kuntz, and Michael (Adrienne) Steinle. She has eight grandchildren: Martha (Ryan) Fletcher and Matthew Korte; Andrew Kuntz, Emily (Eric) Schier, and Joseph Kuntz; Jacqueline (Kevin), Nicole, and Anthony Steinle. She is Grandma-Great to Abigail and Andrew Fletcher and Elli, Emma, and Eli Schier. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol and nieces Ann, Debbie, Kathleen, and Linda, and nephews John, Steve, and Mason.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, brother John, and parents Nellie and Anton.
The family would like to thank the Galena Nursing Home staff and Dr. Vandigo, who cared for Jeannine like family. They had her best interests in their hearts, and it is appreciated by the family.
Memorials can be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.