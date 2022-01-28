Kenneth R. “Kenny” Beck, age 84, of Dubuque, passed away at 11:20 a.m., on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Crestridge Care Facility. In keeping with Kenny’s wishes there will not be a public service. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Kenny was born on July 13, 1937, in Brooklyn, Iowa, son of Ralph E. and Alice M. (Dost) Beck.
Kenny was united in marriage to Judy Baker on June 3, 1967, in Dubuque. The two have been blessed with 54 wonderful years of marriage. Kenny was always a hard worker and devoted his career to the Bradley Iron Works for 32 years where he retired as a Foreman. In his free time, Kenny enjoyed traveling, especially to Seattle, Arizona and Texas, but also liked to get in the car and take a day trip. He was a talented woodworker who made his own tools and created many beautiful pieces for his family and friends. Furniture and wooden toys were his specialty. Kenny also liked playing cards and occasionally trying his luck at the casino. Spending time with his family was always at the top of Kenny’s priority list. He especially loved babysitting the grandchildren.
Those left to cherish Kenny’s memory include his loving wife, Judy Beck, Dubuque, IA; his children, Daryl Beck, Dubuque, IA and Charles (Cindy) Carden, Johnson City, TN; 8 grandchildren, Jessica (Joey) Parr, Courtney Carden, Kristopher Beck, Harley (Lisa) Beck, Jennifer Beck, Cody Carden, Casey Beck and Rachel Beck; and 4 great-grandchildren, Paislee, Aspen, Charlie, Ayla and 1 more on the way in June.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debra Lyles; a sister, Ruth Pierce; and 4 brothers, Donald, Jerry, Harold and Robert Beck.
The family will thankfully receive your support through notes and greeting cards in Kenny’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kenny Beck Family.