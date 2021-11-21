Jeanette M. Weber, 98, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Church of the Nativity. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the church.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

