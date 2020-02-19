Edward John “Jack” Lightcap, 65, formerly of Portland, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In Portland, Oregon, a celebration of life will be held in Emily’s home from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Jack was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April 12, 1954, the son of Albert Wallace (Wally) and Eunice (Strelesky) Lightcap.
Jack was an incredibly bright man with a knack for numbers and making those around him laugh and smile. He graduated with honors from University of Iowa with a B.S. in Accounting and went on to earn his CMA and CPA. Soon after, he moved to Chicago to join PricewaterhouseCooper. While at PWC, he was given the honor of tabulating the Academy Awards Oscar winners, as the votes are verified by Price.
Later on, Jack moved to Portland, when he was offered a job from Pacific Power. He moved on to serve in various executive accounting and finance roles throughout his career. Jack spent much of his life living out his “West Coast dream.” He fell in love with nature and the green landscape of the PNW. In 1990, he married Denise Farmer. They had one daughter, Emily. Jack loved being a father and particularly enjoyed spending time with Emily, cheering her on at swim meets, riding bikes, and going to the track, together.
Surviving are his partner, Denise; his daughter, Emily (Conor Arcuri); and his brothers, Bill Lightcap, Ted (Pat) Lightcap, Greg (Linda) Lightcap, and Joel (Linda Robinson); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Wally; and brothers Tom and Gary, in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS foundation.