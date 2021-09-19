Maximo C. Damaso, 87, of Dubuque, died on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

