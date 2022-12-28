PEOSTA, Iowa — Thomas “Tommy” M. Griesinger, age 56, of Peosta, IA passed away at 1:54 p.m. on December 24th, 2022, at home following a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A visitation will be from 3 pm to 6 pm on Friday, December 30th, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with full military honors accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League at 6 pm.
Tom was born on October 28, 1966, in Dubuque, the son of Melvin and Jean (Shuhert) Griesinger. Formerly married to Rosemarie Gange Griesinger in August 1989. Tom divorced and remarried on June 14, 1999, to Cynthia M. Vosberg in Dubuque’s Washington Park.
Tom graduated from Senior High School. He later went on to serve in The United States Navy.
He finished his working years at Prairie Farms Dairy in Dubuque as a laboratory technician.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Griesinger and her children Lacey Amling and Whitney Amling. His former spouse Rosemarie Griesinger and their children Derek Griesinger and Kayla Griesinger.
Tom is also survived by siblings Kris (Art) Mangliers of Boulder Creek, CA; Nancy (Carey) LaSoya of Sherrill, IA; Kim (Kenneth) Wiesner of Preston, IA; Julie (Gary) Welter of Dubuque, IA; Joseph (Joanne) Griesinger of Dubuque, IA; Richard (Brenda) Griesinger of Willis, TX; Kevin (Bonnie) Griesinger of Dubuque, IA.
From his childhood years through to his last days, Tommy was a true outdoorsman spending countless hours learning the area’s land and waters with family and friends. His love of hunting and fishing allowed him to always put food on the table, but most importantly, to make lasting memories with those most important to him.
As a longtime member of the Mississippi Walleye Club in Dubuque, Tom participated (and won) many fishing events. However, no club events were more important to him than the annual “Kid’s Day” fishing event. To Tom, this day was his opportunity to teach future generations how to truly enjoy the outdoors and life itself. Tom was a true mentor of the outdoors, and of life itself. Tom lived a selfless life, offering his time, energy, and life lessons to anyone who’d ask.
If you needed help, Tom offered helping hands. If you needed someone to talk to, Tom was there to listen. If you needed Tommy, Tommy was there for you.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin C. Griesinger and Jean A. Griesinger, and his brother Bob Griesinger.
A special thanks to Dr. Douglas Laux, MD of University of Iowa’s Health Care division for his, and his team’s, medical commitment to Tom’s fight against cancer, which he courageously battled for over 3 years.
A special thank you to Ron Avery of the Avery Foundation, and his team, for helping with the financial burdens that come with the fight against cancer.
And thank you to Iowa’s first responders in Key West, Dubuque, and Iowa City for their relentless services provided during Tom’s most urgent needs.
