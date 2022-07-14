Virl F. Banowetz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Thomas P. Burds, Epworth, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Epworth.
Michael J. Canevello, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Time of reflection: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Virginia L. Dimick, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Rayma L. Fisher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Gertrude M. Gantenbein, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish rosary service at 3:30 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, July 15, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Roger O. Jones Jr., Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Alois A. Kirschbaum, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Ryan R. Kluck, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
William P. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Fern E. Nall, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Marilyn R. Neuhaus, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
James E. Noonan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, with a parish wake service at 7 p.m., Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Patrick E. Reidy, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Judith Sheahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, with a sharing of memories at 9:30 a.m., Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the chapel.
Ethel A. Schumacher, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Darla A. Sturm, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Timothy T. Tutton, Manchester, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Manchester.
