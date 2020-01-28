OAK LAWN, Ill. — Sister Jan Brynda, OP, died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Oak Lawn, Ill.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with a wake there at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1.
Sister Jan ‘s ministry included teaching in Wisconsin parish schools, serving as principal at St. Rose, Cuba City, and at St. Mark’s, Peoria, and as associate superintendent in Fort Wayne. She was pastoral associate at Champaign and Burbank, Ill., and directed adult faith formation at St. Benedict, Blue Island. She was advisor and instructor in the School of Education, Dominican University, and volunteered at the McGreal Center.
Named Adrenne by her parents, John and Irene (Pianowski) Brynda, she was born in Chicago, and is survived by her sister, Sister Eileen Brynda, OP., and her Dominican Sisters. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.