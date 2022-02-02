DAVENPORT, Iowa — Stirling H. Fuller, 59, of Davenport and formerly of Benton, Wis., died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, where services will follow.

Tags

Recommended for you