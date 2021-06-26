POTOSI, Wis. — Sandra J. Kaiser, 76, of Potosi, formerly of Menominee, Ill., died Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Arrangements are pending.
Miller Funeral Home, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.
