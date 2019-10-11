Eileen M. Reuter, 88, of Tennyson, Wis., passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was born January 16, 1931, on a Tennyson farm belonging to her parents, George and Elizabeth (Glassmaker) Reuter. Eileen was the fourth of five children with three older brothers and a younger sister. She attended St. Andrew’s High School in Tennyson and was valedictorian of the class of 1948. Eileen worked at the Dubuque Walsh Stores following graduation until the store burned down in 1957. She then worked briefly at Dubuque Bank & Trust before going to work for F&M Bank in Potosi in 1958, where she worked for the next 45 years. Her banking career spanned from the days of manually posting checks and calculating interest without the aid of even a calculator through the introduction of computers, which didn’t faze her at all.
Eileen was very active in the St. Andrew’s parish. She sat on the parish council and was their bookkeeper for many years. Eileen was a Eucharistic minister and volunteered at their meal site. She was also a Catholic Knight for over 50 years. One of Eileen’s passions was working the polls during elections. As recently as 2018, she was manning her local polling station from the time it opened until all the votes were all counted. She believed strongly in the democratic process and was proud of the part she played in it. Eileen was an amazing and generous person. Whatever she was doing, she gave her all in the most meticulous way possible. She was giving, patient and kind. She knew how to listen. She gave advice only when asked. She never judged. And she will be missed so very much.
Eileen’s greatest joy was her family; her siblings and their offspring were central parts of her life. She attended every bridal and baby shower, never forgot a birthday, first communion, confirmation, graduation or anniversary. Eileen kept a calendar marking the important dates of every one of her family members from her siblings down to her great-great nieces and nephews. She was always there when she was needed, never failed to bring her famous orange Jell-O dessert for any gathering, loved nothing better than sitting on the floor to play with or read to a small family member, and she was deeply loved by all.
Eileen is survived by her younger sister, Ruth Cox, of Dubuque; her older brother, Donald Reuter, of Mesa, Ariz.; and her sister-in-law, Donna Mae Reuter, of Dickyville, Wis. They were all very close and her loss is felt keenly. She also leaves behind 21 nieces and nephews; 8 step-nieces and nephews; and countless great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. They were all her favorites.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her brothers, Irvin and Francis; her sisters-in-law, Bernadette and Elaine; and her brother-in-law, Donald Cox.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, Eileen’s family requests that memorials be made in her name to Saints Andrew Thomas Parish in Potosi-Tennyson, The American Cancer Society, or Stonehill Care Center, of Dubuque. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Potosi, is entrusted with her services.
Eileen’s family wishes to give special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, the skilled nursing staff of Stonehill, with special thanks to Marilyn, Sara, Tina and Val. Also, to her wonderful neighbors: Irvin and Katie Abing, of Potosi.