ASBURY, Iowa — Dr. David F. Tomkins, 75, of Asbury, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of life for Dave will be held at Calvary Church in Muscatine IA on December 17, 2022 from 11-4pm. Burial will be held at Brown’s Cemetery in Colesburg, Iowa in the spring.

