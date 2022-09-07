KIELER, Wis. — Orville “Orv” L. Brothers, 74, of Kieler, WI, completed his earthly journey on Sept. 1, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, WI, Orv’s burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the church cemetery. Following the ceremony all are invited to lunch at the Jamestown Park in Kieler.

Orville was born on August 13, 1948, in Dubuque, IA, to Freeman “Red” and Dorothy (Johll) Brothers. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to honorably serve his country. On July 10, 1971, he married his devoted wife, Jody (Burlage). They enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, and many community service projects including initiating the Jamestown Park Fish Fry. Together, they had three daughters, Trish, Tara, and Tiffany.

