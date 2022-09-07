KIELER, Wis. — Orville “Orv” L. Brothers, 74, of Kieler, WI, completed his earthly journey on Sept. 1, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, WI, Orv’s burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the church cemetery. Following the ceremony all are invited to lunch at the Jamestown Park in Kieler.
Orville was born on August 13, 1948, in Dubuque, IA, to Freeman “Red” and Dorothy (Johll) Brothers. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to honorably serve his country. On July 10, 1971, he married his devoted wife, Jody (Burlage). They enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, and many community service projects including initiating the Jamestown Park Fish Fry. Together, they had three daughters, Trish, Tara, and Tiffany.
His working years were primarily spent in sales for Bankers Advertising Company. Orv treasured time in the kitchen, making meals, baking homemade bread, and grilling. He enjoyed tinkering around the house with his faithful canine companions, first Bitsy and then Max. Orv’s grandkids were the “Magnificent 7,” and his pride and joy. Together, they enjoyed ice cream, campfires, popcorn, and golf cart rides.
He will be dearly missed, but will always be remembered for the indelible impression he left in our hearts. Thank you, Orv, for reminding us not to take life too seriously, and may you find peace from your earthly battles now as we await to hear your infamous chuckle when we meet again.
Those left behind include: his wife, Jody Brothers, Peosta, IA; his daughters, Trish (Mike) Harman, West Salem, WI, Tara Brothers, Dubuque, IA, and Tiffany (Greg) Stietz, Epworth, IA; his grandchildren, Allison, Emma and, Mason Harman; Caleb and Caden Brothers; Elijah and Molly Stietz; his brothers, Bill Johll, and Ron (Cindy) Armstrong; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim (Joan) Burlage, Harry (Kim) Burlage, Mary Jo Burlage, and Rita Brothers. Orville was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and many family members.
