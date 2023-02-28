ELIZABETH, Ill. — Doris Deneen Trader, age 99, of Elizabeth, Illinois, passed away February 24, 2023, at home surrounded by family including the four-legged members. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth. A funeral mass will be held at the church, on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. There will be visitation from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., prior to the mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Doris’s life, at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Doris was born October 3, 1923, in Riley, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and May (Webber) Deneen the eleventh of twelve children. She graduated from Mt. Horeb Wisconsin High School. On September 11, 1941, Doris married Minard Trader. They celebrated 39 years of marriage until Minard’s passing.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.