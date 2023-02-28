ELIZABETH, Ill. — Doris Deneen Trader, age 99, of Elizabeth, Illinois, passed away February 24, 2023, at home surrounded by family including the four-legged members. A visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth. A funeral mass will be held at the church, on Saturday, March 4 at 10 a.m. There will be visitation from 9 a.m. to 9:50 a.m., prior to the mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Doris’s life, at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Doris was born October 3, 1923, in Riley, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and May (Webber) Deneen the eleventh of twelve children. She graduated from Mt. Horeb Wisconsin High School. On September 11, 1941, Doris married Minard Trader. They celebrated 39 years of marriage until Minard’s passing.
Doris worked as a dental assistant for 40 years. After retirement she worked at the Elizabeth pharmacy and video store. Over the years, she was a member of the Lioness Club and The Lucky 13 Investment club.
Next to her family, her greatest loves were her Irish heritage, train travel, pandas and tobogganing. She was even able to take a toboggan ride earlier this winter.
Doris will be dearly missed by her two daughters, Marleen Trader of Columbia, SC, and Wendy (Steve) Meyer of Elizabeth; son Minard (Beth) Trader of Mesa, AZ; one grandchild, Condra (Joel) four step-grandchildren, one great grandchild (Inara), four step-great grandchildren and two step-great, great grandchildren; Doris is preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven sisters, four brothers, three step daughters, step grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Koenigs and her staff and also Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica and Stephanie for the compassion and care they showed our mother.
Memorials may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society of Elizabeth and Hospice of Dubuque.
