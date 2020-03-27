Teresa L. (Meyer) Pluym, age 89, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 7:58 a.m., on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Bethany Home.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now due to the COVID-19 virus, private family burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Teresa was born on July 24, 1930, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Bart and Lucy (Tench) Meyer.
Teresa was a proud lifelong Dubuquer who was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Pluym on May 18, 1948, in Dubuque. She was a very hard worker, not only caring for her home and children, but also working at Timmerman’s and owning her own ceramics shop, Teresa’s Figurines, for over 10 years. Her faith was an integral part of her life as was evidenced by her long time membership with Holy Ghost Church and The Power of Prayer. Teresa believed in sharing her talents with the community and volunteered with several organizations throughout the years. In her free time, Teresa enjoyed painting and traveling the country. We are deeply saddened at losing our mom, grandma and sister, but are extremely grateful for the 89 years we had her here with us making the world around her a better place.
Those left to cherish Teresa’s memory include her children, Dan (Susan) Pluym, Dubuque, IA, and Ken (Linda) Pluym, Galena, IL; her 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Robert “Bob” (Joyce) Meyer, Maron, MO, and John (Marian) Meyer, Dubuque, IA; her sister-in-law, Debbie Meyer, East Dubuque, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, Richard “Dick” Pluym; 3 sisters, Eileen (Richard) Breese, Alice (George) Moots and Armella (Cyril) Grassel; and 2 brothers, Mark “Bud” Meyer and Jerome “Jerry” (Anita) Meyer.
Teresa’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Bethany Home, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their wonderful care of Teresa and her family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
