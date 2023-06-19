Nancy E. Ames, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Andrew Church, Tennyson. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.

Marvin J. Backes, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a parish Scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., and from noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Sherrill. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.