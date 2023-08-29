Mary Lou Schroeder, 61, of Dubuque, formally of Roosevelt St., went home to her Heavenly Father after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

