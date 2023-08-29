Mary Lou Schroeder, 61, of Dubuque, formally of Roosevelt St., went home to her Heavenly Father after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm followed by a prayer service at 7:00 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
To celebrate Mary Lou’s life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Mary Lou was born on August 7, 1962 daughter of John Ley and Ethel Schroeder.
Mary Lou was employed at Penney’s jewelry for many years as well as Clarke, University of Dubuque and Wartburg Seminary.
Mary Lou’s Catholic faith was a guiding force in her life, especially after she visited the small village of Medjugorje in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where there have been apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She grew up in Holy Trinity parish, where she graduated from grade school. She also graduated from Wahlert in 1980 and Loras College with a BA in Studio Arts along with a minor in Art History. Mary Lou will be remembered as a talented artist who rejuvenated several religious church statues as well as her beautiful paintings, watercolors, pencil sketches and chalk drawings. She will also be remembered as one who liked to travel and experience new cultures.
Those left to cherish Mary Lou’s memory include her two children, Amanda Jean Schroeder and Stuart Thomas (Becky) Schueller along with two grandchildren, McKenzie and Wyatt Schueller. Siblings Judith (Robert) Winter, Thomas (Gail) Schroeder, Jeanne Schroeder, Margaret Schroeder, Francis Schroeder, Dorothy Schroeder-Kutsch, John (Judy) Schroeder, Lillian (Dan) Kremer, Kathyrn (Jeff) Roberts, Theresa (Scott) Crabill, Joseph (Tammy) Schroeder and Jennifer (Dan) Reich. Mary Lou is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and former spouse, John Schueller Jr.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, John Ley and Ethel Schroeder, twin brothers, in infancy, John and Joseph Schroeder, nieces Angel Schroeder Rowan and Fawn Weber, grandparents Lillian and Alphonse Loecke, Arthur Schroeder and Paul and Ida Klaas.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Lou Schroeder Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Rd. Dubuque, IA 52002.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mary Lou’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.