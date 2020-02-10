EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Donald James Miller, 93, of rural East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday February 11, 2020, at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque, IA, with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:30 p.m., with Deacon Mike Timmerman presiding. Friends may also call from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Don was born on October 22, 1926, in Galena, IL, the son of Henry H. and Agnes (Banfield) Miller. Don attended Galena schools, and joined the Army after high school where he was a Heavy Weapons Crewman and a Gunner.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Phyllis C. Beireis, on June 28, 1969. To this union, five children were born: Kim, Kevin, Mike, Mark and Holly.
Don worked at Kraft Cheese, in Galena, Farley & Loetscher, John Deere Dubuque Works and Flexsteel Industries — where he retired after 30 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandkids. He enjoyed fishing and camping with all of them. Don especially enjoyed sitting back and watching the grandkids reel in the big fish. He enjoyed gardening with Phyllis, where they had a big garden to feed the entire family. Don loved woodworking with his boys and helping them with lots of their own home improvements. He also enjoyed watching his grandsons play football and the granddaughters in many musicals. Don was a proud Grandpa of all of their accomplishments. “His face would light up whenever one of the grandkids would come to visit or video chat with him.”
Surviving are his wife of almost 51 years, Phyllis; five children, Kim (Paul) Bauer, of Galena, IL, Kevin (Sue) Miller, of Stockton, IL, Mike (Lori) Miller, of Cascade, IA, Mark Miller, of East Dubuque, IL, and Holly Donar (fiance Corey Schnitzler), of Elizabeth, IL; 14 grandchildren, Stephanie (Kai) McNeely, Nicole Bauer (fiance Andrew Prose), Jessica, Sara, Avri, Micaela and Jaime Miller, Donald (DJ), Ben, Gracie and Mylie Miller, Anna, Katelyn and Rebecca Donar; one great-granddaughter, Cora Ann McNeely; his siblings, Colleen (Cy) Thiltgen, of Dubuque, IA, and Howard Miller, of Galena, IL; in-laws, Jan Beireis and Bob Beireis, both of Dubuque, IA, and Dale (Cres) Beireis, of Nevis, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Richards.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Karla Garrett, Helping Hands employees, the nurses and staff from Hospice of Dubuque, and 24 Hour Health Care for the care they all gave Donald over the last few years.
