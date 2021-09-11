COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gerald J. Apel, 70, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, where a memorial service will immediately follow.

