Gerald J. Apel Telegraph Herald Sep 11, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gerald J. Apel, 70, of Colorado Springs and formerly of Dubuque, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St, where a memorial service will immediately follow.