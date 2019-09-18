PEOSTA, Iowa — Katherine Grace Frett, 12, of Peosta, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis., after a lifelong battle with congenital heart disease.
Services for Katherine will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Friends and relatives may call from 3 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the church, with a wake service to be held at 7 p.m., and after 9 a.m. on Friday, also at the church. The Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa.
Katherine was born June 12, 2007, in Iowa City, Iowa, daughter of James and Jennifer (Goodman) Frett. She was just entering her sixth-grade year at Drexler Middle School in Farley, Iowa. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta.
She was small in stature, but made up for it in personality. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was infectious. She touched so many people in her short life. Her joy for living, even through all her health battles, could not be ignored by anyone who ever met her. She had such a wonderful heart.
She loved the theatre, cats, movies, music, video games, spending time with her friends and cousins, the great outdoors and her big brother. She was thrilled to be one of the first girls to join Cub Scouts. She met new experiences with enthusiasm. She loved learning the behind-the-scenes of how movies were made, and dreamed of being an animator and screenplay writer.
She is survived by her parents, James and Jennifer Frett, of Peosta; a brother, Sean Frett (living at home); her maternal grandparents, Matt and Jill Goodman, of Spragueville, Iowa; paternal grandparents, Bernie and Phyllis Frett, of Preston, Iowa; and great-grandparents, Allen and Marilyn Paulsen, of Delmar, Iowa, and Duane and Mildred Jacobsen, of Washington Island, Wis.; plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Ben and Elizabeth Frett, and John and Regina Clasen; and her maternal great-grandfather, Paul Goodman.
The family of Katherine would like to thank the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford, and the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for all their care and support, and a special thanks to the donor of the heart that Katherine received, giving her the greatest gift, another chance at life.
