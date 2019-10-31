BENTON, Wis. — Ann “Cracker” Smythe, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Deana Lawrence, of Benton, Wis.
Her final days were spent surrounded by her family and friends.
Services will be at noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Rev. Fred Perkins, longtime family friend, officiating. Burial will follow at the Primitive Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton. Family, friends and others whose lives Ann touched are invited to call from 9 until 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at Lawrence Pub & Eatery in Benton, an establishment owned and operated by three of Ann’s grandsons.
Ann was born March 22, 1932, to the late John I. and Harriett (Symons) McQuiety, of Shullsburg, Wis. She married James A. Smythe on December 29, 1951, at Shullsburg Centenary United Methodist Church and moved to Benton, where they raised their four children, Diane (Dennis) Borak, of Palmdale, Calif., Debbie Kinane, of Beaverton, Ore., Don (Kerry) Smythe, of Edgerton, Wis., and Deana (Tim) Lawrence, of Benton.
Ann volunteered with many local organizations including the Girl Scouts, where she served as a leader, PTA, Red Cross Blood Bank and Finley Hospital. Ann’s love of reading led her to serve on the Benton Library Board for many years. Ann stayed home with her children when they were young. She modeled and instilled in her children a love and devotion to family and community. After her children were in school, Ann began working at Southwest Health Center, where she worked for many years. She spent her retirement volunteering in her community, traveling with her family, and having adventures with her group of friends, “the Super Six.”
In addition to her four children, Ann is survived by 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary McQuiety, of Shullsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James, on July 14, 1995; a sister, Sarah Eaton; and a brother, Jack McQuiety.
Memorial donations in Ann’s honor may be made to the Benton Community Fund, P.O. Box 253, Benton, WI, 53803.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.