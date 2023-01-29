SAINT DONATUS, Iowa — Donald E. Thoma, 82, of St. Donatus passed away on January 27th, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 3:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31st at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Fr. Bob Gross officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Additional visitation will be at the church on Tuesday starting at 9:30 a.m. until time of mass.
Donald was born on November 15th, 1940 in Bellevue, Iowa. He was the youngest of 12 children born to Joseph and Frances (Meisenburg) Thoma. He attended and graduated from the Saint Donatus Parochial School in 1956.
After graduation, he worked on the family farm. He married Bertha Clapham on January 5th 1980 and enjoyed 43 years of wedded bliss.
Donald owned and operated the family farm for 52 years in partnership with his brother Larry. He was proud to have lived his entire life on the family farm where he enjoyed farming, hunting and spending time with family.
Donald also enjoyed and made many friends from his time in the army reserves and his participation in rope pulling competitions.
He always made sure to share these cherished memories of people and events with those around him.
Donald is survived by his wife Bertha and his children MaDonna (Mark) Kremer of Cascade and Eldon (Darci) Thoma of Dubuque his grandchildren William, Kayleese, Brenton, Trista, Zeb, Elizabeth, Easton, L.J., Gabby, Haydon, Henry and Esther. His siblings Patricia Klaas, Richard Thoma and Francis (Mary) Thoma and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Frances Thoma, siblings William Thoma, Arnold Thoma, Joseph Thoma, Victor Thoma, Marie Barth, Larry Thoma, Ernest Thoma and Bernice Pottebaum, and in-laws Ethel Thoma, Alfred Barth, Edwin Klaas, Louis Pottebaum, Viola Thoma, Phyllis Thoma, Edna Thoma Alice Thoma and Betsy Thoma.
The family would like to thank Don’s doctors, nurses and Hospice of Dubuque for the care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, a Donald Thoma Memorial Fund has been established.
