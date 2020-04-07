BELLEVUE, Iowa — Alice Joy (Felderman) Hueneke, 88, of Bellevue, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be private at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joy’s family asks friends to be with them in thought and prayer during the funeral service on St. Paul’s and St. John’s Lutheran Church in St. Donatus Facebook Page. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.