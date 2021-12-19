Daniel M. Pregler, 83, of Dubuque died peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
To celebrate Dan’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 to 7pm Monday, December 20th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church where there will be a parish wake service at 7pm. Visitation will also be held Tuesday from 9 to 10:15am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am.
Dan was born in August, 1938 in Dubuque, son of Roy and Marie (Welu) Pregler. He was a graduate of Loras Academy. He began his work life at the Dubuque Packing Company where he met the love of his life, Elaine Teasdale, whom he affectionately called “Red”. They wed in June of 1959 at St. Matthew’s Church in Shullsburg, WI. Together they shared 62 years of marriage.
Dan always spoke fondly of his 26 years working at “The Pack”. When it sold out in 1982, he took a leap of faith and purchased Cedar Cross Overhead Door, which he owned and operated for 37 years until his sons took over the business. Dan worked there 6 days a week for decades, retiring at the age of 81. You’ve never seen a harder working man.
Dan was an avid hunter, enjoying many memorable fishing and hunting trips, and teaching his boys how to hunt as well. When he wasn’t working, his favorite place to be was at the farm. It was his home away from home. He enjoyed taking the grandchildren for quad rides and hayrides, telling stories around the bonfire, and harvesting pumpkins in the Fall. Family time was very important to Dan. Whether he was at the farm, at Specht’s Ferry, or at ball games — anytime with family was time well spent.
Dan was also committed to his faith — always active in parish committees, ministries, and the choir. And there wasn’t a weekend when he didn’t take the family to church. Even if the family was camping or vacationing, Dan would insist on attending Sunday Mass. In his later years he enjoyed gathering on Sundays for breakfast after Holy Mass with a tight knit group of friends.
Those left to cherish Dan’s memory include his wife of 62 years, Elaine Pregler; seven children, Chip (Dawn) Pregler, Tim Pregler, Tom (Anne) Pregler, Jean (Kevin) Biermann of Cedar Rapids, Jack (Liz) Pregler, Dianne (Todd) Stecklein of Peosta, and Mary Beth (Tim) Althaus; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care.