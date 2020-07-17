Dolly T. Aldunate, 63, of Dubuque, died July 15, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s Telegraph Herald.
