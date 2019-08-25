Shirley Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, until time of services at the chapel.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Thomas J. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, until time of services at the funeral home.
Eileen C. Melancon, Hanover, Ill. — Services: 4 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Visitation: 2 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Gerald F. Schildgen, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Janet M. Staner, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, after 9 a.m. Monday, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.