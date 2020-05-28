CASCADE, Iowa — Richard N. Hosch, 70, formerly of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, traditional services can’t be held at this time. A private family visitation will be held at Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa. Private family services for Richard will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery with full military honors afforded by Cascade American Legion Post #528. Friends and family may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Richard N. Hosch Family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, IA 52033.
He was born September 23, 1949 in Monticello, Iowa, son of Herbert and Eleanor (Zieser) Hosch. He was a veteran serving in the Army from 1969 to 1971. On October 14, 1972, he was united in marriage to Judy Roling. After becoming disabled in a previous MVA, he has resided at Sunnycrest Manor, in Dubuque, for many years and considered it to be his home.
He was a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
He is survived by three children, Nicholas Hosch, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Christina Hacker, of Gaithersburg, MD, and Katherine Hosch, of Dubuque, IA; five grandchildren, Alexander Hosch, Michaela Hosch, Drake Hosch, Abigail Hacker and Anna Hacker; two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Kaden; his former wife, Judy Roling, of Dyersville, IA; and four siblings, Robert (Sandy) Hosch, of Sauk Centre, MN, Mary Gossman, of Edwardsville, IL, Susan (Robert) Walsh, of Cascade, IA, and Shirley Dolphin, of Verona, WI.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Marty Dolphin; and a niece, Sara Hosch.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
The family of Richard would like to thank the staff of Sunnycrest Manor.