Donna Mae May, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at home on March 10, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14th at the Church of the Resurrection with Father Steven Garner officiating. A private family burial will follow on a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Monday at the church. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is overseeing arrangements.
Donna was born on May 17, 1936, to Ralph and Dorothy (Walsh) Hillard in Dubuque, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Thomas May on April 19, 1958, and enjoyed almost 64 years together.
Donna was a loving stay at home mom. She loved her family, garage sales, gambling, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was a selfless angel of a person who loved everyone unconditionally.
Donna is survived by her husband, Tom; children Kevin (Terri) May, Robert (Janice)
May, Pam (Dean Groom) May, Pat May, Thomas (Cheryl Davis May) May Jr., and James May; as well as 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Hillard, and brothers Ralph Hillard Jr. and Richard Hillard.
Thank you to Marvin Ney with Paramount, Hospice of Dubuque, and her granddaughters Amber McKinley and Brittany May.