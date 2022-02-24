GALENA, Ill. — Daniel R. Sertle, 62, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Saturday morning, February 19, 2022. A celebration of life will begin at Noon, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL, where friends may call after 9 AM until Noon. Military honors will be presented immediately following by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. Burial will be at later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. He was born in Dubuque, IA on October 5, 1959, one of eight children to Max Sr. and Corrine (Knautz) Sertle. Dan attended St. Mary’s Grade School and left Galena High School to join the United States Army in 1977. He received his honorable discharge in 1980. Dan went on to earn his GED and attended Highland Community College for HVAC. He married Ann M. Holman of Galena on June 21, 1980, at First Presbyterian Church, Galena. Dan worked in the HVAC industry his entire life and co-owned Holland Heating & Air Conditioning, Galena, for over twenty years. He had various hobbies such as gardening and working in his yard over the years. Dan enjoyed working in his woodshop and made all kinds of things for his home. He was a proud and life-long Bears fan. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River and in recent years became a Blackstone grill master. He enjoyed spending summer nights looking towards the sky through his telescope. Dan loved science fiction books, movies, and television shows. He was a member of the Galena Elks Lodge and Eagles Club. Dan started the Pirate’s Closet at Dillon’s Bar which helped school-age kids in need of supplies and clothing. Every morning he met with friends, who were like family, at Dillon’s for breakfast to solve the world’s problems. Dan is survived by his wife, Ann; two children who he loved dearly and was very proud of, Kelli (Chris) Jackson of Galena, IL and Jesse Sertle of Sun Prairie, WI, and two grandchildren who he adored and loved very much, Dylan and Skylar Jackson, one brother, Rick Sertle, of East Dubuque, IL; four sisters, Paula (Philip) Soppe, Patty (Bob) Nolan, Jackie (David) Frank, all of Galena, and JoAnn Woodall of Clearwater, FL, numerous nieces, and nephews. He will be missed by Bunny, his beloved yellow lab, who laid by his side until his very last day. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Max Jr., and John Sertle, one nephew, Nicholas, and his in-laws, John (Margaret) Holman.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and compassion and to his extended family at Dillon’s.
The family request memorials be given to Pirate’s Closet or to the nearest animal shelter in Dan’s memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.