Joyce Alice Ford, 79, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
There will be no formal services at this time. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Joyce’s family.
Joyce was born July 23, 1941, in Dubuque, the daughter of Ronald Francis and Edna V (Hedrick) Marietta. She married Ronald L. Ford on December 8, 1965. He passed away on March 4, 1988.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, woodworking, traveling, sewing and animals.
Survivors include one son, Tim (Rachel) Ford, of Dubuque; two granddaughters, Emma and Grayson Ford, of Texas; two brothers, Paul (Joan) Marietta, of Bettendorf, and Mark (Cindy) Marietta, of Le Claire; one sister, Diane (Dick) Pape, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; her significant other, John Werner, of Galena, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald L. Ford; her parents and one brother, James Marietta, of Montrose, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.