GALENA, Ill. — Helen J. Harris of Galena, IL passed away on the eve of her 97th Christmas at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. A private family service will be held, and burial will follow in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. She was born January 10, 1924, in Galena the daughter of John G. and May (Kirchner) Gill. Helen graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1943. She was united in marriage to William B. Harris, and he preceded her in death on January 29, 1981. Helen was a homemaker raising her eight children. She was employed as a CNA at the Galena Stauss Nursing Home. Helen enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, baking cookies, and going for a walk. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Galena Historical Society. She is survived by three daughters, Mary Gill Smith, Charlene Wurster, and Ann (Kevin) Podnar; two sons, William (Jane Ann) Harris and Michael (Janet) Harris, a daughter-in-law, Janice Harris, 19 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons, Rhett and Gary, a daughter, Bertha “Birdie” Straka, a great-grandson, Jordan Duerr, great-granddaughter, Lucy Smith, and two sons-in-law, Robert Smith, and Frank Straka. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to Hospice of Dubuque or St. Michael Catholic Church in memory of Helen. Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
