James P. Hansen, 89, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Jim will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Scott Glover officiating. Burial will be in Center Grove Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
James was born July 22, 1931, in Anamosa, the son of Jesse and Harriet Johnson Hansen. On June 4, 1955, he married Doris J. Schwarz in O’Fallon, IL.
He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from March 27, 1951, until March 26, 1955. During his time in the military, he earned a Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a United Nations Service Medal.
He was the owner of Hansen Communications and also owned Radford Self Storage. Jim was also a member of Hawkeye Vintage Farm Machinery Association.
Survivors include his wife, Doris; one son, Alan Hansen, of Omro, WI; three daughters, Betsy Hansen, of Dubuque, Joyce (Darrell) Whitt, of Dubuque, Laurie (Todd) Stone, of S.Lyon, MI; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay) Hansen, Craig (Mallory) Hansen, Kaitlin Hansen, Abby (Chris) Bremner, James (Madeleine) Yosch, Rachel (Matthew) Drapeau, Amanda (Tom) Paar, Christopher “CJ” Whitt, Andrew Stone, and Adam Stone; 10 great-grandchildren, Remy, Rhys, Hazel, Noah, Archer, Xavier, Seeley, Rowan, Makayla and Lillyann; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings Pete, Sally and Virginia.
A special thank-you to for the wonderful loving care from Hospice of Dubuque especially Mariah.
