BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — Rita Rose Pulver, 85, of Bloomfield, Iowa, formerly of Swisher, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior. Father Kenneth J. Glaser will officiate. Burial: 2 p.m. at Anderson Cemetery, Swisher.
Rita was born January 23, 1934, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Nutz) Morong. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in Dubuque in 1952. Rita married Leroy “Swede” Pulver on November 19, 1955, at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque. She worked at Wilson Food/Farmstead in the office until she retired in 1991. Rita was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. When she was younger she enjoyed bowling leagues and later in life she loved water aerobics, bingo, card games and fishing. When Rita wasn’t on the move she liked to watch Westerns and game shows.
Rita is survived by her husband, Leroy “Swede” Pulver, of Bloomfield; children, John (Emma) Pulver, of Cedar Rapids, Tina (Dale) Richmond, of Swisher, and Barb VanGorder, of Des Moines; grandchildren, Cory (Jennifer) Richmond, Casey (Hannah) Richmond, Cole Richmond, Tyler VanGorder, and Ashlie VanGorder; great-grandchildren, Dempsey, Evra, Rooney, Taggert, and one on the way; special friend, Joanie Ward; and beloved cat, Rascal.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Jane Breiner, Ruth Kingsley Furry, Shirley Ann Morong, Helen Marburger, Abby Behnke, Donald “Mike” Morong, Joseph H. Morong, Annette Holcomb, and Clara Fuhrman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be donated, per Rita’s wishes.
