Michael R. “Mike” Zickuhr, 58, of Dubuque, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, where a memorial service will follow.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the familiy.

