Imelda I. Rife Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imelda I. Rife, 82, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.Visitation will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Girls prep basketball: Mineral Point moves on to state title game Massive new cruise ship that will stop in Dubuque now in water Dyersville eatery combining restaurant, sports bar, wine lounge to open this week Boys prep basketball: Scales Mound falls to relentless Liberty in Illinois state semifinals Red Cross event honors 3 local 'everyday heroes'