CASCADE, Iowa — Virginia M. Knepper, 101, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Virginia may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3 p.m., a CDA and Cascade Legion Auxiliary rosary is at 4:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Services for Virginia will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa.
She was born March 16, 1918, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of John and Florence (Brown) McAllister. She is a graduate of the former St. Martin’s High School in Cascade. On October 12, 1944, she was united in marriage to Leo Knepper in Seattle, Washington. He preceded her in death on June 13, 1989. She worked at Koster’s Cafe in Cascade, the former Dubuque Packing Company and later worked with her husband, Leo, cooking at various restaurants in the area.
After raising her own family, Virginia began babysitting in her home for local families. She was very proud to have played a part in raising over 40 children for 25 families in the local area. Her great joy was seeing these kids all grown up with families of their own.
One month before her death, Virginia lost her warm companion of many, many years, her beloved cat, Sadie. They are now together.
Virginia was always proud of her “big white house on Main Street.” She was very honored in 2002 to be recognized by the Dubuque County Historical Society for the historic preservation and restoration of the Knepper family home since 1948.
The Christmas holidays were very special for Virginia. She enjoyed decorating the entire house with multiple trees. Her Santa collection was displayed in many rooms. Her large home was filled on Christmas day with family, grandkids, and great-grandkids. The gift exchange was chaos! The season also included her month long baking of candy, cookies and other treats. She will be dearly missed in 2019.
Last, but certainly not least, Virginia enjoyed years and years of comfortable living in her own home as she approached 101 years. All of that was made possible by the loving daily care provided by her son, Gary. He truly did everything ... cared for the huge lawn, trees and flowers ... kept the house in working order ... made it a welcoming place for family. His daily routine included Virginia’s “longevity” breakfast of fresh pineapple, yogurt and granola bar. He could also fill her request for a nice evening meal each and every day. The evening ended with David Letterman starting at 10:30.
She is survived by three children, Allan (Barb) Knepper, of Pewaukee, Wis., Steve J. Knepper and Gary Knepper, both of Cascade, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Nicholas L. Knepper, on October 25, 2008; a step-daughter, M. Nancy Loes, on April 28, 2018; brothers, Jim McAllister, Ray (Mary) McAllister, Earl (Lorraine) McAllister; a sister, Lucille (Clarence) Winter; a grandson, Rob Loes and many other nieces and nephews.
After living for over 101 years, Virginia was asked “What is the secret to your longevity?” Her quick answer was “Great Doctors!” A special thanks goes out to all her medical providers and doctors, including Dr. Liaboe but most importantly her doctor of many years and a dear friend, Dr. Darryl Mozena.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and workers at Stonehill Franciscan Care Center for bringing comfort to Virginia each and every day.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com