David Elroy Westphal 82, of Dubuque, formally of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on November 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
According to his wishes no public visitation or service will be held. Burial will be at a later date in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Moline, IL. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
David was born on May 10, 1939, in Davenport, Iowa son of Earl Adolf Westphal and Dorothy Margueritha Schroeder. He married Lillian Faye on May 2, 1970.
David attended parochial schools, kindergarten through 8th grade and went on to graduate high school in Davenport with the class of 1956. He attended college at night to learn Tool and Die design.
He was very proud of his German heritage and his time spent serving in the United States Navy from 1959-1963. David specialized in land and sea helicopter rescues. Later working at John Deere as a Design Engineer
While spending his whole life living in Iowa, David was a loyal fan of Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball. He was always in support of John Deere green and gold colors. Hobbies to include bowling, boy scouts, camping and fishing.
David loved his family!!! Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife, Faye; three children, Julie, Jim, and Karen, along with eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren all in New England.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Dale and Karen Sawvel and James Daack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to: St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Rd., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod and Hospice of Dubuque.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com; sympathy cards for the family may be mailed to 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003 and directed to the David Westphal Family.