GALENA, Ill. — Andrew Duane Trebian, 29, of Galena, Ill., formerly of Scales Mound, Ill., left the Earth unexpectedly on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Andrew was born on July 24, 1991, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Carolyn (Meyer) Trebian. Andrew was employed at Happy Joe’s in Galena for 10 years before making a move to Rite Hite, where he was coming up on his two-year anniversary.
Andrew had a passion for cars, trucks, and fixing them, even when they weren’t broke. He loved to collect knives and guns. He enjoyed helping his cousin with his hot air balloon. He could be found shooting at the range or throwing axes with his friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his little buddy, Kolton. Andrew was always cracking jokes, doing impressions and making people laugh.
Surviving are his parents, Bernard and Carolyn; grandmother, Alberta Trebian, of Galena; siblings, James (Jen) and Patricia Trebian, of Galena, and Tiffany Trebian, of Hazel, Green, Wis.; a nephew and two nieces, Owen, of Hazel Green and Emma and Eva, of Galena; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Duane Trebian; maternal grandparents, Edward and Patricia (Morhardt) Meyer; two uncles, David Hesselbacher and Carl Trebian; and a cousin, Skyler Trebian.
Visitation is today from 3 to 7 p.m. at Miller & Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound. A graveside service will be Friday, September 4, 2020, at Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Libby Rutherford officiating. A small luncheon will be served after the burial at the Scales Mound Town Hall.
The family asks that you wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing during this event.
